Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while impaired and reckless operation of a vessel.(Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 9)
By WAFB Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A teenage girl was killed Monday after falling off a pontoon boat into the Blind River.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Madison Bradley, 17, and another male passenger were riding on the bow of the boat in front of the protective rail when they hit a wake from a passing vessel.

Both Bradley and the man were knocked into the water.

Authorities say Bradley did not resurface and suffered severe propeller strikes.

The man had minor injuries and should be OK.

The boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while impaired and reckless operation of a vessel.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

