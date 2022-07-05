Man charged in April homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the April shooting death of a man in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

Mickeal J. Taylor, of Louisville, was arrested today by Louisville Metro police. He is charged with one count of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. April 28 in the 1100 block of W. Jefferson. LMPD officers called to the area found Lamont Hobbs, Jr., 32, of Louisville, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hobbs died several hours later after being taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Taylor is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday morning.

