Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man charged in April homicide

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the April shooting death of a man in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

Mickeal J. Taylor, of Louisville, was arrested today by Louisville Metro police. He is charged with one count of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. April 28 in the 1100 block of W. Jefferson. LMPD officers called to the area found Lamont Hobbs, Jr., 32, of Louisville, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hobbs died several hours later after being taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Taylor is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday morning.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Man killed in ATV crash on Mount Washington Road
Crestwood man arrested, charged with reckless homicide after 2 fall from pickup in Henry County
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
MPD rescues multiple children and an adult from structure fire
WATCH: Multiple children, woman rescued from Southern Indiana apartment engulfed in flames

Latest News

Patient was then taken to KDH for his non-life-threatening injuries by Trimble County EMS.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Trimble Co.
The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Clarksville, Ind. will serve as one of the two cooling...
The Salvation Army opens Southern Indiana cooling centers
300 block of N. 21st Street structure fire
Louisville firefighters battle heavy structure fire in Portland neighborhood
300 block of N. 21st Street structure fire
300 block of N. 21st Street structure fire