Man killed, suspect arrested in New Albany shooting

Door emblem of the New Albany, Ind. Police Department.
Door emblem of the New Albany, Ind. Police Department.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left another man dead.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Officers called to the area of the 1300 block of Bono Road found the victim, a 20 year old man. The wounded man was rushed to University Hospital in Louisville where he died. His name has not been released.

Police arrested the suspect, Nicholas Bowerman, 18, and booked him into the Floyd County Jail. The Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office will determine the charges against Bowerman.

Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police said all parties involved in the shooting were at the scene and there is no threat to public safety.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
