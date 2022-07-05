Man taken to hospital after crash in Trimble Co.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Trimble County Monday afternoon.

Around 3:46 p.m., Milton Fire and Rescue was called to respond to an injury accident on Highway 36 and Riverdale Road, according to their social media post.

Early investigation found a 1995 GMT-400 pickup truck was headed east on Hwy 36 when the driver hit a culvert, causing the truck to roll over.

The driver is expected to survive his injuries. (Milton Fire & Rescue)

Investigators did not say what caused the driver to hit the culvert.

The driver was outside the truck when crews got to the scene, and he was taken to King’s Daughters’ Health to be treated for his injuries.

MFR said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.