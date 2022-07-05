Police: Deadly crash shuts down I-65 North in Clark County

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are working a deadly crash on I-65 North in Clark County on Tuesday evening.

According to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls, the crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on I-65 North near the 7.4 mile marker, between I-265 and Sellersburg.

No other details were provided.

Indiana Department of Traffic said all lanes northbound have been blocked while crews clear the scene. Traffic is being diverted off at exit 7.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.