The Salvation Army opens Southern Indiana cooling centers

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - To help residents who need a place to escape from the oppressive summer heat, The Salvation Army has opened two cooling centers in Southern Indiana.

The cooling centers, one in New Albany and one in Clarksville, will operate on any day the temperature reaches 90 degrees or higher for the remainder of the summer.

The New Albany cooling center is located at 2300 Green Valley Road and the Clarksville center is at the Salvation Army Thrift Store located at 528 Little League Blvd. Both are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are equipped with cold water and air conditioning.

If you need help or more information, call The Salvation Army at 812-944-1018 or click here.

