Shooting suspect’s assault charges upped to complicity to murder after victim dies

Charvontae Reed, 21, faces a new, amended charge of complicity to murder.
Charvontae Reed, 21, faces a new, amended charge of complicity to murder.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 34-year-old Vincent Crutcher was shot and killed in June, Charvontae Reed was arrested and charged with complicity to assault.

On Tuesday, the Commonwealth argued the charges should be changed to, at the very least, complicity to murder.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Anthony Jones also argued for murder charges.

Jones said they’re still waiting on test results from the guns found near the scene and the full Medical Examiner’s report.

He added there’s plenty of evidence, like the guns that are believed to be stolen, to up the charges. Jones said Reed’s clothes were found nearby the weapons as well.

”You throw in the fact they had just recently stolen firearms,” Jones said, arguing at the time for complicity charges. “Now all these individuals have knowledge that there are guns in play.”

Reed’s attorney, Grover Cox, said the evidence is thin.

”There’s no evidence showing that my client fired a weapon or even had a weapon,” Cox said.

Ultimately the judge agreed to a complicity to murder charge which came with a new bond of $150,000, up from $25,000.

She also added three charges related to firearms.

Reed’s case will now head to a grand jury.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

