Suspected Clark County killer sent back to jail

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Clark County, Indiana judge almost let a suspected killer out of jail on Tuesday morning at his attorney’s request.

The family of victim Michelle Slaughter was furious his pretrial release was even on the table.

Thomas Smith is accused of killing his girlfriend, Slaughter, in her Clarksville home in June 2021. Police said he shot her several times and then fled to Bowling Green.

During a hearing about Smith’s possible release, the prosecutor told Judge Daniel Moore that Smith had blood on his hands when police caught up to him in Bowling Green.

The prosecutor also said they have pictures right after the shooting, showing Smith driving away, and told the judge that Smith had more than $15,000 cash. He said it was a sign Smith was on the run.

They also described Slaughter’s roommate calling 911 after finding her wounded friend, and stated Smith was the one who’d killed her.

Smith’s attorney argued the results of blood samples and forensic testing on the suspected gun, are not back yet and that his client should not suffer because of it.

He also told the judge that Slaughter’s roommate was in the house at the time and had access to the weapon.

Smith’s attorney stated Slaughter’s roommate was wanted herself on a bench warrant. There was, however, one problem with that statement. The roommate was actually in the courtroom during the hearing.

Moore sided with the prosecution and said he did not have all of those facts when he considered Smith’s release.

He ordered Smith remain in jail on no bond until his trial begins in September.

Slaughter’s mother, Patricia, said she was scared that Smith would harm another member of the family if he was released.

Patricia also wanted the public to know just how much Michelle was loved.

“She was kind, and funny and generous and beautiful,” Patricia said. “She kept us all together. She was the glue.”

