Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deadline to pay rent for tenants of one Louisville apartment complex has come and gone.

There was still no way for tenants of Finish Line Apartments in Valley Station to pay on Tuesday. No one was in the office, and no one answered the phone for the management company in New Jersey.

The tenants decided to join with the Louisville Tenants Union.

Rather than waiting to see if they’ll be taken to court, they’re issuing their own list of demands to the landlord.

“Finish Line will stand and fight housing is a human right,” chanted the tenants outside of the apartment complex’s office.

The tenants said they were seeking new leases, fair rents and basic necessities.

“Obviously for someone to be present in the office, so we can communicate and this place can be ran,” one resident said.

Residents are pushing back on notices the complex sent out seven days ago, which told them they needed to move out July 5 because they didn’t pay June’s rent.

Some tenants who received the notice said they did pay.

“When did you hand (rent) to the woman, June 5?” one resident was asked.

“No, on the fourth,” she replied.

The rest said they couldn’t pay.

“People have made an honest attempt to pay their rent, there’s no communication,” Tamara Stiggers said.

She said she has both her June and July money orders to pay the rent.

“I have it, just not having the opportunity to pay it,” Stiggers said.

No one from the New Jersey management company answered the phone again on Tuesday. There was no response to a message left by the owner’s home gate.

“How can I pay the rent,” Patience Henson asked. “I go to the office, nobody is there. And like, I went online, there is no way to pay my rent.”

Property records show the company took out a $20 million mortgage on the property in May. The residents believe they’re being set up for eviction, so new residents can be signed with higher rents.

“We can’t communicate, no email, no voicemail, no phone number, phone goes straight to voicemail,” another tenant said.

The notices that were sent out appear to meet the letter of state law.

However, the tenants said they’ll fight any eviction process because the landlord refused to take their rent payments.

