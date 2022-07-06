Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

$5 movies are back at AMC Theatres on Discount Tuesdays

AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.
AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.(Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moviegoers have a new reason to see more feature films over the next few months.

AMC Theatres is bringing back its $5 Discount Tuesdays.

Tickets are available every Tuesday for members of the AMC Stubs loyalty program, which is free to join.

Discount Tuesdays run through the end of October.

AMC is also offering popcorn and drink specials during its discount promotion.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault,...
Driver arraigned after hitting 3 adults, 1 child with vehicle at Downtown Louisville intersection
Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Preston Dykes, 20.
Crestwood man arrested, charged with reckless homicide after 2 fall from pickup in Henry County
Indiana State Police are working a deadly crash on I-65 North in Clark County on Tuesday evening.
Police: Deadly crash shuts down I-65 North in Clark County

Latest News

According to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, the Defiance roller coaster has the steepest...
Highest looping roller coaster in the US to open this weekend
President Joe Biden gave a speech to iron workers in Ohio on Wednesday.
Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation
Louisville Metro Police made an arrest in connection to a carjacking in the Russell...
Police: 2 suspects detained after carjacking in Russell neighborhood