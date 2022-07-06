ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat continues; isolated storms

ALERT DAYS:

Today (7/6/22)

Thursday (7/7/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for most of the region until 9 PM

HEAT ADVISORY for most of the region Thursday from noon to 8 PM

SEVERE THREAT: Strong winds and hail are possible in today’s isolated thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ALERT DAY is in place as dangerous heat remains in the forecast. Highs climb into the 90s this afternoon, but the heat index may top out near 111°. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. Some thunderstorms may be strong/severe.

Scattered thunderstorms linger into the evening hours before fading tomorrow morning. Lows only fall into the 70s overnight.

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may become strong/severe. Highs climb into the low to mid-90s tomorrow.

Scattered thunderstorms remain possible Thursday night as lows slide into the 70s.

A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday and Saturday; Sunday still looks dry. Temperatures fall into the 80s for the weekend.

