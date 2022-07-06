Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Excessive heat warning, scattered storms this evening

A few lingering scattered showers and storms are possible through this evening and into the overnight.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALERT DAYS:
  • Wednesday until 8p.m.
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Excessive heat warning is in place until 9p.m.
  • Scattered showers and storms continue tonight, a few could be on the strong side
  • Less hot tomorrow, with the 90s still possible through tomorrow afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few lingering scattered showers and storms are possible through this evening and into the overnight. Most of these will wind down near sunrise Thursday morning.

Lows fall into the 70s. Another hot day is on tap for Thursday with highs soaring into the mid 90s. A few isolated showers and storms are possible through tomorrow afternoon.

Some of these could be on the strong side with strong winds and hail possible. Showers and storms will linger into Thursday night with a 30% chance of rain as lows fall into the 70s.

Better chances of rain arrive Friday as a frontal boundary dips into the area. This will help to bring much needed rain and more comfortable temperatures and humidity into the area.

The rain will gradually come to an end Saturday, which will set us up for a great second half of our weekend! We’ll see sunshine Sunday with highs in the 80s. The 90s will return as early as next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

