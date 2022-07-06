Contact Troubleshooters
Car drives into lake, dive team finds no victims, Lexington fire officials say

WKYT News at 10:00pm (CW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and firefighters are at the reservoirs off of New Circle and Richmond Road.

Firefighters were called out to Lakeshore Drive for a report of a car in the lake.

Fire officials tell us they also sent out their dive team. They said no victims were inside the car.

Firefighters said they’ll stay in the area to pull out the car and keep searching for victims.

Lexington police told us they have Lakeshore Drive blocked off at the bridge to “the island.”

This story is developing.

