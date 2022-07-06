Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Coroner identifies 20-year-old man killed in New Albany Fourth of July shooting

The man was shot Monday night in the 1300 block of Bono Road in New Albany.
The man was shot Monday night in the 1300 block of Bono Road in New Albany.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old man who was shot and killed in New Albany on the Fourth of July has been identified by officials.

Desijuan Berry died at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot Monday night in the 1300 block of Bono Road in New Albany, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

New Albany police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Chief Todd Bailey with NAPD said officers found a man who had been shot at the location.

Berry was sent to University Hospital where he died around 30 minutes later, according to officials.

A suspect in the incident, 18-year-old Nicholas Bowerman, was arrested on Tuesday and booked in the Floyd County Jail.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault,...
Driver arraigned after hitting 3 adults, 1 child with vehicle at Downtown Louisville intersection
Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Preston Dykes, 20.
Crestwood man arrested, charged with reckless homicide after 2 fall from pickup in Henry County
Indiana State Police are working a deadly crash on I-65 North in Clark County on Tuesday evening.
Police: Deadly crash shuts down I-65 North in Clark County

Latest News

Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022
Kidwell (left) and her family including Berry (right and back).
Desijuan Berry’s mother speaks out after he was shot and killed on July 4th
Louisville Metro Police said a woman has been sent to the hospital after heavy winds knocked...
Woman hospitalized after wind knocks down scaffolding in Phoenix Hill
The switch from gasoline to electric-powered lawn engines improves local air quality and...
West End School receives new air-friendly lawn equipment