Coroner identifies 20-year-old man killed in New Albany Fourth of July shooting

NEW ALBANY, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old man who was shot and killed in New Albany on the Fourth of July has been identified by officials.

Desijuan Berry died at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot Monday night in the 1300 block of Bono Road in New Albany, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

New Albany police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Chief Todd Bailey with NAPD said officers found a man who had been shot at the location.

Berry was sent to University Hospital where he died around 30 minutes later, according to officials.

A suspect in the incident, 18-year-old Nicholas Bowerman, was arrested on Tuesday and booked in the Floyd County Jail.

