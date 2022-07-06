Contact Troubleshooters
Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood

Officials said calls came in around just after 7:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of River Park Drive.
Officials said calls came in around just after 7:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of River Park Drive.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department is on scene working to extinguish a warehouse fire in the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

Officials said calls came in around just after 7:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of River Park Drive.

Multiple LFD crews were called to the scene, where they found a warehouse that had been engulfed in flames.

The structure has since collapsed and surrounding buildings have been evacuated, according to crews on the scene.

This story will be updated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

