Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department is on scene working to extinguish a warehouse fire in the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
Officials said calls came in around just after 7:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of River Park Drive.
Multiple LFD crews were called to the scene, where they found a warehouse that had been engulfed in flames.
The structure has since collapsed and surrounding buildings have been evacuated, according to crews on the scene.
This story will be updated.
