Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department is on scene working to extinguish a warehouse fire in the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

Officials said calls came in around just after 7:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of River Park Drive.

Multiple LFD crews were called to the scene, where they found a warehouse that had been engulfed in flames.

The structure has since collapsed and surrounding buildings have been evacuated, according to crews on the scene.

This story will be updated.

