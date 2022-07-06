Contact Troubleshooters
Desijuan Berry’s mother speaks out after he was shot and killed on July Fourth

Kidwell (left) and her family including Berry (right and back).
Kidwell (left) and her family including Berry (right and back).(WAVE)
By David Ochoa
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A day that should be filled with fun, family, and friends turns to tragedy for one family. 20-year-old Desijuan Berry was shot and killed at a friend’s cookout in New Albany.

Misti Kidwell told her son that she loved him as he left for the cookout at the Broadmeade Terrace apartments. She didn’t know it would be the last thing she would ever say to him.

“He was just a sweet, loving, caring, full of energy, which anyone who knows him actually knows that,” Kidwell said.

When asked about her son’s dreams and passions, and she answered without wasting a second.

“Music,” Kidwell said.

Berry produced and rapped under the name “OKKD.” Kidwell called him her emotional and caring child, especially when it came to her own experience with gun violence.

She herself was shot four times in a domestic violence incident two months ago.

“So he’s of course going to get upset and cry,” Kidwell said. “He kept coming up to the hospital to see me.”

In just two months, Kidwell and her family have had their lives change because of gun violence.

“This gun violence is getting out of control,” Kidwell said. “Too many lives have been lost and way too soon.”

Kidwell hasn’t been able to work because of her injuries.

They were struggling to pay for Berry’s funeral when Spring Valley Funeral Home stepped in. Funeral Director Anthony Oxendine told Kidwell and the family that he would take care of all the funeral costs.

“The money you owe the funeral home for the funeral, I want to take care of that for you, ok?” Oxendine said. “So the funeral is paid for. I don’t want you to worry about it, ok? I’ll donate my services. I’m sorry you’re going through this. I don’t want you to worry any more.”

18-year old Nicholas Bowerman was arrested for voluntary manslaughter in relation to the shooting. His first hearing is Thursday.

