Details emerge in case of former JCPS teacher, basketball coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A basketball coach and former Jefferson County Public Schools teacher accused of forcing a sexual relationship onto a player and former student appeared back in court Wednesday.

Christopher Morris faces nine different charges that include sexual abuse of a minor and sodomy.

During a probable cause hearing Wednesday, Detective Brigid Christiansen of LMPD’s sex crimes unit broke down the forensic interview conducted with the victim, now seventeen years old.

The unnamed victim describes the sexual interactions with Christopher Morris and how many times they happened.

“What was his estimation about how many times this occurred?” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nathan Batey asked.

“Possibly fifty,” Christiansen responded.

Christiansen said Morris met the victim when he taught at Noe Middle School.

He was the victim’s teacher, and up until this year, Morris was also the student’s travel team basketball coach.

She describes a level of comfort that led to the illegal acts.

“The victim disclosed in his [forensic interview] what we refer to as a grooming period,” she explained.

According to the interview, the victim said the sexual interactions started when he was 14 years old, and lasted for three years.

The interactions stopped around April of 2021, after which Morris continued to be the victim’s coach.

In May of 2022, the victim approached Morris about everything he did, and Morris allegedly showed the victim a gun.

”As far as what [Morris] was going to do with the gun, the victim was under the impression he possibly would harm himself.”

Morris’s attorney, Nick Mudd, however, said no firearm was found and added that there are no specific dates listed in any of the nine charges his client is facing.

“Normally we have an on or about whatever dates, but we don’t even have that listed in the citation,” said Mudd. “We didn’t get specific times or dates of when this occurred, and for them to prove probable cause they’ve got to say when and where.”

Ultimately the judge found enough evidence to move the case forward and raised the bond to $100,000.

The case moves to a grand jury.

