Driver arraigned after hitting 3 adults, 1 child with vehicle at Downtown Louisville intersection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of hitting four people with his car at a downtown Louisville intersection Tuesday night has made his first court appearance.

Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., was taken into custody and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Just before 8 p.m., LMPD received reports of a driver who hit three adults and a child at the intersection of 2nd Street and West Market Street, according to Officer Beth Ruoff, a department spokeswoman.

The three adults were taken to University Hospital and the child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital.

Empson Hurley is charged with four counts of assault, along with misdemeanor charges for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and not having a drivers license in his possession. The arrest report states Empson Hurley told officers at the scene that he had taken hydrocodone and “was so tired that he couldn’t make the turn.”

At the time of the accident, Empson Hurley was heading east on Market and attempted to make a left turn onto 2nd Street when his car struck a family of four standing on the sidewalk.

Empson Hurley remains in custody on a $500,000 cash bond. A not-guilty plea was entered during his arraignment this morning and a public defender was appointed to represent him. If he should make bail, Empson Hurley was ordered not to drive a vehicle.

Unless he is indicted by a Grand Jury, Empson Hurley will be back in Jefferson District Court on July 14.

