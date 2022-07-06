Driver arrested after 3 adults, 1 child hit by vehicle in Downtown Louisville identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were struck by a vehicle in Downtown Louisville on Tuesday night.

Just before 8 p.m., police received reports of a driver who hit three adults and a child at the intersection of 2nd Street and West Market Street, according to Officer Beth Ruoff, an LMPD spokeswoman.

The three adults were taken to University Hospital and the child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital. Police said multiple people appear to be in critical condition, but no further details were given.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., was taken into custody and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. Empson Hurley is charged with four counts of assault, along with misdemeanor charges for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and not having a drivers license in his possession. The arrest report states Empson Hurley told officers at the scene that he had taken hydrocodone and “was so tired that he couldn’t make the turn.”

At the time of the accident, Empson Hurley was heading east on Market and attempted to make a left turn onto 2nd Street when his car struck a family of four standing on the sidewalk.

Empson Hurley is being held on a $500,000 cash bond and will be arraigned this morning at the LMDC courtroom.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues its investigation.

