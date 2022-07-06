Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Driver arrested after 3 adults, 1 child hit by vehicle in Downtown Louisville identified

Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault,...
Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault, along with misdemeanor traffic charges, after four pedestrians were struck by the car he was driving while standing on the sidewalk at 2nd and Market Street on the night of July 5, 2022.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Dustin Vogt and Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were struck by a vehicle in Downtown Louisville on Tuesday night.

Just before 8 p.m., police received reports of a driver who hit three adults and a child at the intersection of 2nd Street and West Market Street, according to Officer Beth Ruoff, an LMPD spokeswoman.

The three adults were taken to University Hospital and the child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital. Police said multiple people appear to be in critical condition, but no further details were given.

Just before 8 p.m., police received reports of a driver who hit three adults and a child at the...
Just before 8 p.m., police received reports of a driver who hit three adults and a child at the intersection of 2nd Street and West Market Street.(WAVE News)

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., was taken into custody and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. Empson Hurley is charged with four counts of assault, along with misdemeanor charges for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and not having a drivers license in his possession. The arrest report states Empson Hurley told officers at the scene that he had taken hydrocodone and “was so tired that he couldn’t make the turn.”

At the time of the accident, Empson Hurley was heading east on Market and attempted to make a left turn onto 2nd Street when his car struck a family of four standing on the sidewalk.

Empson Hurley is being held on a $500,000 cash bond and will be arraigned this morning at the LMDC courtroom.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues its investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Preston Dykes, 20.
Crestwood man arrested, charged with reckless homicide after 2 fall from pickup in Henry County
Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Indiana State Police are working a deadly crash on I-65 North in Clark County on Tuesday evening.
Police: Deadly crash shuts down I-65 North in Clark County

Latest News

A Louisville Metro police officer was taken to the hospital after being injured while blocking...
LMPD: Officer injured in crash near Russell neighborhood warehouse fire
Officials said calls came in around just after 7:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of River Park Drive.
Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood
Officials said calls came in around just after 7:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of River Park Drive.
Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood
The organization announced Sadiqa Reynolds will be stepping down in October to take a CEO...
Louisville Urban League president Sadiqa Reynolds announces departure