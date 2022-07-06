Firefighters back at scene of warehouse fire for second straight day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department was back in the Russell neighborhood on Wednesday, as they worked to knock out hot spots from a large warehouse fire that started on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, Mayor Greg Fischer came out to the scene to comfort neighbors, who also had damage to their homes.

“Massive fire, one of the bigger fires we’ve had in the city in the last ten years or so,” Fischer said. “24 hours ago they were living their normal lives, and now everything is turned upside down.”

Officials said calls came in around just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a fire at the 3000 block of River Park Drive.

According to LFD Major Bobby Cooper, a 2-story vacant warehouse was considered a total loss after a 3-alarm fire took more than 100 firefighters an hour to get under control.

Two neighboring residential buildings were also damaged in the fire.

William Miller just moved into one of the homes across the street three weeks ago. He said that his daughter’s car is totaled, and there is smoke damage in his home.

“They evacuated us through the alley, the street, we were trying to get everywhere, it was very chaotic,” Miller

said. “And it happened that quick. I’m trying to wrap my head around it.”

American Red Cross is working to assist residents who were displaced in the fire.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. They are pulling surveillance footage to see if cameras caught anything.

Anyone with any information to report is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.