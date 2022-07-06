Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous heat and scattered storms this afternoon

Highs climb into the 90s this afternoon, but the heat index may top out near 111°.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS: Wednesday and Thursday
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Excessive heat warning for most of the region until 9p.m.
  • Heat advisory for most of the region Thursday from noon to 8p.m.
  • Strong storms are possible this afternoon with gusty winds and hail possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ALERT DAY is in place as dangerous heat remains in the forecast. Highs climb into the 90s this afternoon, but the heat index may top out near 111°.

Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. Some thunderstorms may be strong/severe. Scattered thunderstorms linger into the evening hours before fading tomorrow morning.

Lows only fall into the 70s overnight. Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may become strong/severe.

Highs climb into the low to mid-90s tomorrow. Scattered thunderstorms remain possible Thursday night as lows slide into the 70s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

