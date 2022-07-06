ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous heat and scattered storms this afternoon

ALERT DAYS: Wednesday and Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Excessive heat warning for most of the region until 9p.m.

Heat advisory for most of the region Thursday from noon to 8p.m.

Strong storms are possible this afternoon with gusty winds and hail possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ALERT DAY is in place as dangerous heat remains in the forecast. Highs climb into the 90s this afternoon, but the heat index may top out near 111°.

Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. Some thunderstorms may be strong/severe. Scattered thunderstorms linger into the evening hours before fading tomorrow morning.

Lows only fall into the 70s overnight. Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may become strong/severe.

Highs climb into the low to mid-90s tomorrow. Scattered thunderstorms remain possible Thursday night as lows slide into the 70s.

