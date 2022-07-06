ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous heat and scattered storms this afternoon
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS: Wednesday and Thursday
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Excessive heat warning for most of the region until 9p.m.
- Heat advisory for most of the region Thursday from noon to 8p.m.
- Strong storms are possible this afternoon with gusty winds and hail possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ALERT DAY is in place as dangerous heat remains in the forecast. Highs climb into the 90s this afternoon, but the heat index may top out near 111°.
Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. Some thunderstorms may be strong/severe. Scattered thunderstorms linger into the evening hours before fading tomorrow morning.
Lows only fall into the 70s overnight. Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may become strong/severe.
Highs climb into the low to mid-90s tomorrow. Scattered thunderstorms remain possible Thursday night as lows slide into the 70s.
