FORECAST: Scattered storms back on Thursday, higher storm chance Friday
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mainly dry overnight
- Scattered storms return Thursday afternoon, some could be strong
- Main storm chance arrives Friday with a front, bringing us a cooler weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a day of active weather, we’re settling into a calmer night with lows in the 70s.
Scattered storms are on the way again for Thursday afternoon, which will keep a lid on the heat. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s with heat index values as high as 102°. We’ll watch for stronger storms with gusty winds.
Storms will fade Thursday night, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the 70s.
A couple rounds of storms are possible on Friday, some as early as midday, thanks to a front dropping through the region from the north. Some of these storms could be strong. Highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s.
Aside from a small shower chance on Saturday early on, the weekend looks drier and cooler!
Highs will be in the 80s behind Friday’s front. Expect a return to the 90s at times next week.
