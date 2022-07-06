FORECAST: Scattered storms back on Thursday, higher storm chance Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mainly dry overnight

Scattered storms return Thursday afternoon, some could be strong

Main storm chance arrives Friday with a front, bringing us a cooler weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a day of active weather, we’re settling into a calmer night with lows in the 70s.

Scattered storms are on the way again for Thursday afternoon, which will keep a lid on the heat. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s with heat index values as high as 102°. We’ll watch for stronger storms with gusty winds.

Storms will fade Thursday night, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the 70s.

A couple rounds of storms are possible on Friday, some as early as midday, thanks to a front dropping through the region from the north. Some of these storms could be strong. Highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s.

Aside from a small shower chance on Saturday early on, the weekend looks drier and cooler!

Highs will be in the 80s behind Friday’s front. Expect a return to the 90s at times next week.

