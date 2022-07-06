Contact Troubleshooters
Jennings County jail officer arrested for battery for on-duty incident

The incident was not an act of aggression by the officer, but rather a decision to use a taser inappropriately.(Jennings County Sheriff's Office)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JENNINGS COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Jennings County jail officer has been arrested for battery on an inmate Wednesday.

The investigation began after deputies were made aware of the incident that took place inside the jail involving an officer and inmate, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation provided probably cause for the arrest of Chaz Coan, 24, of Columbus, Ind., on the preliminary charges of battery and official misconduct. The incident was not an act of aggression by the officer, but rather a decision to use a taser inappropriately. The inmate did not need medical attention.

“We have a responsibility to protect the inmates who are being held in the Jennings County Jail and any misconduct by any member of the staff will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Kenny Freeman said. “Any such incident will be investigated, and we will move forward.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

