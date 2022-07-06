LMPD: Officer injured in crash near Russell neighborhood warehouse fire

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was taken to the hospital after being injured while blocking traffic near a Russell neighborhood warehouse fire on Tuesday night.

The officer was blocking the ramp around 11 p.m. at I-264 West near River Park Drive due to fire crews working a warehouse fire nearby, according to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff.

Ruoff said a driver struck the officer’s cruiser at the location. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said they do not believe any charges will be filed in the crash.

Louisville Fire Department said the warehouse fire, which started around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, ended with the building declared a total loss. Two other neighboring buildings were damaged in the fire.

Major Bobby Cooper with LFD said arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

