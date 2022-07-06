Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man overdoses on vitamin D, spends 8 days in hospital

While overdosing on vitamin D is rare, doctors warn it can happen.
While overdosing on vitamin D is rare, doctors warn it can happen.(ironstealth/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A British man overdosed on vitamin D, and now some medical experts are saying it’s a cautionary tale of going overboard with the supplement.

In a study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Case Reports, doctors said the man started taking 150,000 international units (IU) of vitamin D every day – 375 times more than the recommended amount in the U.K., which is just 400 IU.

Within a month, the man started having nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, leg cramping, and ringing in the ears.

He stopped taking the supplement, but his symptoms persisted. By the time he was referred to the hospital two months later, he had lost 28 pounds and he was having kidney problems.

The man was diagnosed with vitamin D overdose, which resulted in too much calcium in his blood. He was hospitalized for eight days.

Vitamin D is stored in the liver and fat cells of the body until it is needed. As seen in this case, taking well over the daily recommended dose can build up to toxic levels.

In the U.S., 600 IU per day is recommended for most people.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault,...
Driver arraigned after hitting 3 adults, 1 child with vehicle at Downtown Louisville intersection
Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Preston Dykes, 20.
Crestwood man arrested, charged with reckless homicide after 2 fall from pickup in Henry County
Indiana State Police are working a deadly crash on I-65 North in Clark County on Tuesday evening.
Police: Deadly crash shuts down I-65 North in Clark County

Latest News

Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022
President Joe Biden gave a speech to iron workers in Ohio on Wednesday.
Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions
Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
Kidwell (left) and her family including Berry (right and back).
Desijuan Berry’s mother speaks out after he was shot and killed on July 4th