Multiple people, including child, hit by vehicle in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were struck by a vehicle in Downtown Louisville on Tuesday night.

Just before 8 p.m., police received reports of a driver who hit three adults and a child at the intersection of 2nd Street and West Market Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

The three adults were taken to University Hospital and the child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital. Police said multiple people appear to be in critical condition, but no further details were given.

Officers said they have an individual detained in connection to the incident. LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues its investigation.

This story will be updated.

