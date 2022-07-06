Police: 2 suspects detained after carjacking in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police made an arrest in connection to a carjacking in the Russell neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, officers were called to the 500 block of South 18th Street on reports of a carjacking around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the suspects are believed to be juveniles.

The stolen vehicle was found near 38th Street, where police said they attempted to stop it as it drove away.

The vehicle later crashed at 32nd Street and Broadway, where police said the suspects ran from the scene. Ruoff said two suspects were found and detained in connection to the incident.

No other details were provided. LMPD continues its investigation.

This story may be updated.

