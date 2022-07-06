UPDATE: Condition of pedestrians struck Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD has shared the conditions of the pedestrians struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street and West Market Street Tuesday night.

Two adults remain in critical condition and one teen female remains in serious but stable condition. The child was treated for minor injuries. No names or more information is available at this time.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., was taken into custody and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues its investigation.

