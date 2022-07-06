Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Names of pedestrians struck in Louisville Downtown released

Two adults remain in critical condition and one teen female remains in serious but stable...
Two adults remain in critical condition and one teen female remains in serious but stable condition.(WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wichita station KWCH have released the names of the pedestrians struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street and West Market Street Tuesday night.

Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, who recently committed to play at the University of Iowa, and her family were involved in this crash.

Dylan Evans, the owner and director of Jones’ summer team, Wheat State Elite, said Jones, her parents Trey and Amy, and her brother are all hospitalized following the crash. The team is in Louisville to play in a tournament.

Jones’ parents remain in critical condition and Ava remains in serious but stable condition. Her younger brother was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., was taken into custody and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues its investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault,...
Driver arraigned after hitting 3 adults, 1 child with vehicle at Downtown Louisville intersection
Preston Dykes, 20.
Crestwood man arrested, charged with reckless homicide after 2 fall from pickup in Henry County
Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Indiana State Police are working a deadly crash on I-65 North in Clark County on Tuesday evening.
Police: Deadly crash shuts down I-65 North in Clark County

Latest News

Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault,...
Driver arraigned after hitting 3 adults, 1 child with vehicle at Downtown Louisville intersection
A Louisville Metro police officer was taken to the hospital after being injured while blocking...
LMPD: Officer injured in crash near Russell neighborhood warehouse fire
Officials said calls came in around just after 7:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of River Park Drive.
Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood
Officials said calls came in around just after 7:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of River Park Drive.
Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood