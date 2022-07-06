UPDATE: Names of pedestrians struck in Louisville Downtown released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wichita station KWCH have released the names of the pedestrians struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street and West Market Street Tuesday night.

Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, who recently committed to play at the University of Iowa, and her family were involved in this crash.

Dylan Evans, the owner and director of Jones’ summer team, Wheat State Elite, said Jones, her parents Trey and Amy, and her brother are all hospitalized following the crash. The team is in Louisville to play in a tournament.

Jones’ parents remain in critical condition and Ava remains in serious but stable condition. Her younger brother was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., was taken into custody and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues its investigation.

