Watching Out for You: Steer clear of car buying and how to get your home ready for the market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You might want to steer clear of news cars for awhile and home owners need to remember every room of your home is important when getting it ready to hit the market.

We’ve been talking about more homes on the market this summer in Louisville and southern Indiana. It’s great for buyers with more to choose from over last year, but it means more competition for sellers.

If you’re trying to compete, those in the know say decluttering is huge for your sale. Louisville’s Two Men and a Truck see a lot when helping folks get ready. We know rooms like kitchens and baths get plenty of attention in photos and open house events, but they say many times, sellers ignore basements and the garage.

“One piece of advice I would give for my customers that we would be moving is to go through your house room by room and make a list of everything you need to get cleaned out,” Kyle Pasqualone, Two Men and a Truck said. “A decluttering list a checklist to be able to knock off each one of those as you go through each room and find out what steps we need to take to get this home ready to sale.”

The Louisville company offers pickup of a few big items to a whole dumpster which can range in cost from 50 bucks to $600, it could be worth it, if it helps sell your home quickly. They can also take items to local donation centers, if approved ahead of time.

You might consider keeping the car you have instead of trading up. New cars are giving new owners some serious headaches.

Consumer Insights Group J-D Powers surveyed more than 84 thousand people who bought or leased a 2022 model vehicle and found people had more problems with their new cars and trucks in the first 90 days than ever before.

11 percent more than in 2021. And that’s a major hike before that, the highest increase in 36 years was three percent. It’s believed the problems stem from supply chain and chip manufacturing issues.

