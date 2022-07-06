West End School receives new air-friendly lawn equipment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The West End School was gifted new lawn care equipment Wednesday that will try to help keep Louisville’s air clean.

The Lawn Care for Cleaner Air Community Equipment Grant awards a package of professional-powered electric lawn to non-profit organizations. The grant allows the organization to advance their sustainability goals while expanding and encouraging the use of cleaner and more sustainable equipment throughout the community, according to the release.

”In the United States, lawn mowers account for 5% for the nations air pollution,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “A full 5%. And Louisville has around 71K mowable acres of land and about 21.5 million pounds of air pollution are produced each year operating gas powered equipment to maintain that land.”

The switch from gasoline to electric-powered lawn engines improves local air quality and reduces emissions that contribute to climate change. This is another step toward meeting Louisville’s goal to use 100 percent clean energy community-wide by 2040.

To learn more about the Lawn Care for Cleaner Air program, click or tap here.

