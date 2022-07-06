Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

West End School receives new air-friendly lawn equipment

The switch from gasoline to electric-powered lawn engines improves local air quality and...
The switch from gasoline to electric-powered lawn engines improves local air quality and reduces emissions that contribute to climate change.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The West End School was gifted new lawn care equipment Wednesday that will try to help keep Louisville’s air clean.

The Lawn Care for Cleaner Air Community Equipment Grant awards a package of professional-powered electric lawn to non-profit organizations. The grant allows the organization to advance their sustainability goals while expanding and encouraging the use of cleaner and more sustainable equipment throughout the community, according to the release.

”In the United States, lawn mowers account for 5% for the nations air pollution,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “A full 5%. And Louisville has around 71K mowable acres of land and about 21.5 million pounds of air pollution are produced each year operating gas powered equipment to maintain that land.”

The switch from gasoline to electric-powered lawn engines improves local air quality and reduces emissions that contribute to climate change. This is another step toward meeting Louisville’s goal to use 100 percent clean energy community-wide by 2040.

To learn more about the Lawn Care for Cleaner Air program, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault,...
Driver arraigned after hitting 3 adults, 1 child with vehicle at Downtown Louisville intersection
Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Preston Dykes, 20.
Crestwood man arrested, charged with reckless homicide after 2 fall from pickup in Henry County
Indiana State Police are working a deadly crash on I-65 North in Clark County on Tuesday evening.
Police: Deadly crash shuts down I-65 North in Clark County

Latest News

Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022
Attorneys for the ACLU are attempting to block Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s...
Hearing on Kentucky’s trigger law banning abortions underway
Arguments over money in marriage are plentiful, especially if your finances are not.
Make Ends Meet: Money and marriage
Two adults remain in critical condition and one teen female remains in serious but stable...
Family from Kansas struck in Downtown Louisville identified