With dangerous heat, AC technician gives tips on how to keep homes cool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is home to a lot of old houses. With the heat being dangerous this week, the danger can seep into people’s homes if they are not prepared.

Several homes may not be as prepared to handle these temperatures as newer models.

Alan Clark, owner of C&L Heating and Air, said he just finished building his own home in Louisville.

Clark said he took steps to make sure his home stays cool during the grueling summer heat.

“We did spray foam insulation, which I’m a huge fan of,” Clark said. “In addition to heating and air, I build houses every now and then, so I always spray foam everything. I love it. It always gets such a good seal.”

Insulation can make a huge difference, Clark said, whether it’s spray foam or not. Either way, it’s worth checking out.

“You see the insulation, gravity starts to take effect and it starts to shrink and loses its value,” Clark said. “A lot of these homes people will say, ‘well, its insulated,’ but the insulation might be 20 to 30 years old. It’s no good anymore.”

Clark also said if you feel like your air conditioner isn’t pulling its weight, there could be a simple fix.

“Even when I get people that say their system fails a lot of time, they still don’t go check their filter,” Clark said. “And we’ll come out and check their filter and find out that it was a dirty filter all along.”

Clark said it pays to take care of a home’s system before it absolutely needs it.

