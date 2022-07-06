Woman hospitalized after wind knocks down scaffolding in Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a woman has been sent to the hospital after heavy winds knocked down a scaffolding in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 700 block of East Market Street just before 5 p.m. on reports of a woman who was injured, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The woman was taken to the hospital after it was discovered wind had blown down a scaffolding in the area which struck her, officials confirmed.

Police said her condition is currently unknown.

The WAVE News Storm Tracking Team said scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the evening, with some bringing strong winds and hail.

