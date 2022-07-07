ALERT DAY Friday: Storms bring a chance of severe weather

ALERT DAYS

Friday (7/8/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Primarily dry overnight

At least a couple rounds of storms on Friday, some producing severe weather

Drying out through the day on Saturday, dry and sunny by Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We look mainly dry overnight Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the 70s.

A couple rounds of thunderstorms are possible on Friday, one between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and another between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Strong to severe storms with damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible with either round on Friday’s Alert Day.

After Friday’s two rounds of storms, we’ll see clusters of storms continue in a somewhat widespread fashion late Friday night into early Saturday. These storms likely won’t be severe as lows get down into the 60s and 70s.

While storms continue Saturday morning, we’ll see storms move out of our area to the south during the afternoon on Saturday. We’ll be left with quite a few clouds, less-humid air, and highs only in the 80s.

Sunday looks great with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s. The heat and humidity returns next week as well as a few storm chances.

