Bullitt East HS student selected as Kentucky finalist in Google Doodle competition

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County sophomore has been selected statewide winner in a nationwide contest for Google’s next featured Doodle.

Bullitt County East High School student Claire Schneider was selected as Kentucky’s winner in Google’s 14th annual Doodle for Google competition.

The Doodle for Google competition allows K-12 students to create their own version of the Google logo based on a prompt.

This year’s competition had students create a logo based on the prompt: “I care for myself by...”

(Story continues below)

Claire’s Doodle, titled “Bubbles and the Beauty of Nature,” was one of 54 pieces selected from the U.S. states and territories. (Claire Schneider/Family Photo)

Claire’s Doodle, titled “Bubbles and the Beauty of Nature,” was one of 54 pieces selected from the U.S. states and territories.

The artwork is scheduled to go up for voting to decide five national finalists. Voting is scheduled from July 7 through July 12.

Those five finalists will be announced in late July, where one winner will have their artwork displayed on Google’s homepage for a day.

The winner will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 grant towards a new computer lab or technology program.

For more information on the Doodle for Google competition and to vote for finalists, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.