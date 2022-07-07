City working to improve pedestrian safety following incident in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family in town for a basketball tournament is instead in the hospital.

A driver crashed into them at 2nd and South Market Street on Tuesday. 33-year-old Michael Hurley has been charged with assault, reportedly telling officers he took hydrocodone and was “so tired he couldn’t make the turn.”

That’s where Vision Zero Louisville comes in.

“We’re at a phase now where we’re really building momentum, and going to start bringing money into our city soon so we can start building these projects,” Amanda Deatherage said.

Deatherage is the transportation planner supervisor for the city’s public works department.

The city submitted its application to join the national network Wednesday.

Deatherage said Vision Zero is about engineering Louisville Metro streets to prevent crashes similar to Tuesday’s crash.

“Vision Zero runs the range all the way from million dollar projects, multi-million dollar projects, all the way down to really very simple refreshing the striping, adding better signage, adding better lighting,” Deatherage said. “It could be those protections as far as concrete barriers or plastic barriers.”

The city set a goal to join the national Vision Zero network back in 2020. The public works department put together a report examining which streets and intersections are the most dangerous.

It found hundreds of crashes involving pedestrians every year, most of which happened in Downtown Louisville.

Having a plan is an important step, but one of the biggest advantages of the new program is access to the money to make it happen.

“When we join the Vision Zero Network, one of the things that’s going to open up to us is grant opportunities to help us bring funding into our city, so we can design and engineer our roadways to be safer,” Deatherage said.

