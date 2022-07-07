Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

City working to improve pedestrian safety following incident in Downtown Louisville

Four people were injured after a crash downtown Tuesday. The city already has a plan in the works to try and prevent incidents like that.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family in town for a basketball tournament is instead in the hospital.

A driver crashed into them at 2nd and South Market Street on Tuesday. 33-year-old Michael Hurley has been charged with assault, reportedly telling officers he took hydrocodone and was “so tired he couldn’t make the turn.”

That’s where Vision Zero Louisville comes in.

“We’re at a phase now where we’re really building momentum, and going to start bringing money into our city soon so we can start building these projects,” Amanda Deatherage said.

Deatherage is the transportation planner supervisor for the city’s public works department.

The city submitted its application to join the national network Wednesday.

Deatherage said Vision Zero is about engineering Louisville Metro streets to prevent crashes similar to Tuesday’s crash.

“Vision Zero runs the range all the way from million dollar projects, multi-million dollar projects, all the way down to really very simple refreshing the striping, adding better signage, adding better lighting,” Deatherage said. “It could be those protections as far as concrete barriers or plastic barriers.”

The city set a goal to join the national Vision Zero network back in 2020. The public works department put together a report examining which streets and intersections are the most dangerous.

It found hundreds of crashes involving pedestrians every year, most of which happened in Downtown Louisville.

Having a plan is an important step, but one of the biggest advantages of the new program is access to the money to make it happen.

“When we join the Vision Zero Network, one of the things that’s going to open up to us is grant opportunities to help us bring funding into our city, so we can design and engineer our roadways to be safer,” Deatherage said.

To learn more about the national program, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault,...
Driver arraigned after hitting 3 adults, 1 child with vehicle at Downtown Louisville intersection
Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Preston Dykes, 20.
Crestwood man arrested, charged with reckless homicide after 2 fall from pickup in Henry County
According to WAVE’s sister station KWCH in Wichita, Kan., Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones,...
Family from Kansas struck in Downtown Louisville identified

Latest News

Indiana Department of Traffic said all lanes have been closed on I-265 West in Jeffersonville...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-265 West in Jeffersonville due to overturned semi
Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
Four people were injured after a crash downtown Tuesday. The city already has a plan in the...
City working to improve pedestrian safety following incident in Downtown Louisville
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022