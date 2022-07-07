FORECAST: Rounds of showers and thunderstorms to end workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORY for most of the region from noon to 8 PM

SEVERE THREAT: Strong winds are possible today and tomorrow’s thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds overhead and scattered thunderstorms will limit highs to near 90° this afternoon. Some of today’s thunderstorms could become strong/severe, with heavy rain, lightning, and damaging winds as the main threats.

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 70s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.

Rounds of scattered thunderstorms are expected tomorrow from the morning into the afternoon. The rain will limit highs to the 80s in most locations. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening look to become more widespread Friday night.

As a cold front sinks through the region additional showers and thunderstorms are possible into Saturday morning. Drier conditions are expected Saturday evening into Sunday. Temperatures fall into the 80s for the weekend.

