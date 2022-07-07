FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to end the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORY: Grayson, Green and Adair Counties until 8p.m.

SEVERE THREAT: Strong winds possible today and tomorrow’s thunderstorms

Scattered showers and storms Saturday, drier and warmer Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly cloudy skies today will keep sweltering temperatures at bay this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Scattered showers and storms look to return this afternoon, a few of which could be on the strong side. Clouds continue overnight as lows fall into the 70s.

A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out. Scattered showers and storms are on the way for the end of the week. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening look to become more widespread Friday night.

