Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to end the week

Mainly cloudy skies today will keep sweltering temperatures at bay this afternoon.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • HEAT ADVISORY: Grayson, Green and Adair Counties until 8p.m.
  • SEVERE THREAT: Strong winds possible today and tomorrow’s thunderstorms
  • Scattered showers and storms Saturday, drier and warmer Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly cloudy skies today will keep sweltering temperatures at bay this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Scattered showers and storms look to return this afternoon, a few of which could be on the strong side. Clouds continue overnight as lows fall into the 70s.

A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out. Scattered showers and storms are on the way for the end of the week. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening look to become more widespread Friday night.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to end the week
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to end the week

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault,...
Driver arraigned after hitting 3 adults, 1 child with vehicle at Downtown Louisville intersection
Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
According to WAVE’s sister station KWCH in Wichita, Kan., Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones,...
Family from Kansas struck in Downtown Louisville identified
Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle around 7 p.m. at the intersection of...
Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash identified

Latest News

FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to end the week
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to end the week
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Thursday, July 7, 2022
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Thursday, July 7, 2022
WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Morning, July 7th, 2022
Rayleigh scattering is dependent upon the wavelength of sunlight. (Source - Pixabay)
Behind the Forecast: The science of sunrises