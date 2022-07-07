Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Scattered storms tonight, ALERT DAY Friday

Cloudy overnight with a few lingering showers possible. Lows will fall into the 60s and 70s.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Off and on showers and storms continue this evening
  • ALERT DAY: Friday brings the chance of multiple rounds of strong storms
  • Early AM showers Saturday, cooler weekend overall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy overnight with a few lingering showers possible. Lows will fall into the 60s and 70s. Off and on showers and storms are on the way for Friday, a few of which could be on the strong side.

Main impacts include gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Stay weather aware! Scattered showers and storms continue tomorrow night as our next front sags into the area.

A few of these could be on the strong side through the late evening hours. A few lingering scattered showers and storms will continue into early Saturday morning.

These will gradually shift to the southeast, giving way drier conditions with gradual clearing through Saturday afternoon. Highs will only climb into the mid 80s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

