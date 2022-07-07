Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS coaches gather for district’s first ‘Coaches’ Clinic’

Coaches from across the Jefferson County Public Schools gathered on July 7, 2022 for the...
Coaches from across the Jefferson County Public Schools gathered on July 7, 2022 for the first-ever coaches clinic. The clinic included parts such as meeting the needs of diverse student athletes, first/aid CPR class, parent communication and sport safety.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time, athletic coaches within Jefferson County Public Schools gathered for what the district called a Coaches’ Clinic. Coaches in attendance said it allows them to focus on the success and well-being of student athletes across the district.

”What we do on the field is just a small part of who we are as coaches,” said Marvin Dantzler, the Central High School head football coach.

Dantzler and the Yellowjackets won a state championship in 2018, but he said it’s days like Thursday where success really starts, and he’s not talking about trophies.

“Every student is not going to probably pursue athletics outside of high school,” said Dantzler, “but the athletic part can help them grow as an individual.”

The clinic included parts such as meeting the needs of diverse student athletes, first/aid CPR class, parent communication and sport safety.

Stephanie Rogers is an eighth grade science teacher at Newburg Middle School. She also coaches Soccer and Cross Country.

It’s important for her to give parents the reassurance that their kids are in good hands.

”As the school day ends, they’ll be with you for like three hours, sometimes like six hours depending on how late the games are,” said Rogers, “so you need to build that trust with the parents first so that they can rely on you and know that you’re an accredited person, that you’re CPR certified, you do all these special trainings, how to make sure your athletes’ bodies are safe and healthy.”

The clinic included a number of fall sport coaches. JCPS hopes to expand the coaches clinic in the future.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

