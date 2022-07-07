Contact Troubleshooters
Jeffersonville man charged with child molestation after months-long investigation

Joseph Flamion, 45, was charged with one count of child molestation, three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of voyeurism.
Joseph Flamion, 45, was charged with one count of child molestation, three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of voyeurism.(Clark County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police in Jeffersonville arrested a man in connection to a two-month child molestation investigation.

Joseph Flamion, 45, was charged with one count of child molestation, three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of voyeurism, according to Jeffersonville Police.

According to a release, a search warrant for Flamion’s arrest was granted on Tuesday after a two-month-long investigation into child molestation claims.

Police said several pieces of evidence were seized at a residence on Blue Sky Loop. Flamion was arrested following the conclusion of the search.

Jeffersonville Police said investigation is ongoing in the case.

Flamion was booked in the Clark County Detention Center. His next court date is scheduled for July 8.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

