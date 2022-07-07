Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Humane Society and Norton Health Sports & Learning Center to host KHS Care-a-van

For two days each month the SLC will host the KHS CARE-a-van mobile veterinary clinic.
For two days each month the SLC will host the KHS CARE-a-van mobile veterinary clinic.(pexels.com)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society and Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center announced Thursday of a partnership to bring low-cost pet wellness services to Louisville’s west end.

According to the release, for two days each month the SLC will host the KHS CARE-a-van mobile veterinary clinic. The clinic will provide affordable, high-quality pet care to local pet owners.

To launch the partnership, the CARE-a-van will be offering a pet wellness services for cats and dogs by appointment only on July 18 and 19.

To schedule an appointment, click or tap here.

Low-cost pet wellness services that will be offered by appointment only each month:

  1. Rabies, DA2PP and Bordetella for dogs
  2. Rabies and FVRCP for cats
  3. Flea and tick preventatives
  4. Micro-chipping
  5. Nail trims
  6. Heartworm tests

“We are thrilled to partner with Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center to bring the CARE-a-van each month to the community of caring pet owners in the west end, which is one of Louisville’s veterinary deserts,” Kat Rooks, Kentucky Initiatives Director for KHS said. “We never want access to services or financial resources to prevent pets from receiving the care they need to stay healthy.”

For additional CARE-a-van dates at SLC, click or tap here.

