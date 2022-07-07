Ky. man killed after tractor overturns in Adair Co. logging accident

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating after one man dies in a logging accident in Adair County on Wednesday.

Troopers with KSP, along with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, were called to Tower Road in Adair County on Wednesday to investigate the accident, according to a release.

Early investigation revealed 53-year-old Tony Burton, from Columbia, had been using a farm tractor to move timber. Police said Burton’s tractor had overturned into a deep ravine, causing him to be trapped underneath.

Burton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adair County Coroner.

No other details were provided. KSP said investigation is ongoing.

