Louisville man pleads guilty to manslaughter for 2019 homicide in Hazelwood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has plead guilty in connection to a homicide investigation where a 20-year-old man was shot and killed and a woman was injured in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

Elvis Carrier, 32, entered a guilty plea on Thursday afternoon to one count of second degree manslaughter, one count of assault and two counts of wanton endangerment, according to the office of the commonwealth’s attorney.

The commonwealth’s attorney said Carrier admitted to his involvement in the death of 20-year-old Tashawn Feldman and injuring a woman inside her home on Parthenia Avenue in 2019.

According to court documents, in April 2019, Carrier stood on his porch and fired seven shots from his AR-15 rifle towards Feldman following a dispute. Carrier believed Feldman was armed based on a previous phone call.

Feldman was struck once and killed on scene. Documents state one of the rounds from gunfire struck a nearby vehicle as well as a woman who was sleeping with her 2-year-old child inside her home.

The woman was hit twice in her left side and was placed in critical condition.

The commonwealth’s attorney said the 2-year-old child who was sleeping next to the woman was also placed in danger of serious injury due to Carrier’s actions.

Carrier’s recommended sentence is five years for manslaughter, 10 years for assault and five years for each count of wanton endangerment. The commonwealth’s attorney said counts will run concurrent for a total of 10 years to serve.

A sentencing hearing for Carrier is scheduled for Sept. 22 at Jefferson County Circuit Court.

