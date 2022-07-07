Louisville Metro Government donates 500,000 diapers to families in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday Mayor Greg Fischer along with representatives with the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services announced a massive donation to families in need.

The massive donation included more than 500,000 diapers to more than 13 non-profit partner agencies that assist low-income and houseless families in the Louisville area.

According to local officials, diapers for one child cost $80 per month on average and one in three families lack adequate resources to buy enough.

The recent rise in prices for diapers have also led to a surged demand at local diaper backs like Saint Bernadette’s.

“It takes an all of government, and all of community approach to make sure that each child has a strong start and opportunity,” Mayor Fischer said. “I’m grateful for our city’s Resilience and Community Services team and the federal CSBG funding for supporting Saint Bernadette’s mission to help relieve the burden of diaper need in our community and to help ensure that every family has enough diapers to keep their babies clean, dry and healthy.”

The Diaper Bank is in constant need for diapers for all ages, but is running low specifically on pull-ups and diapers for newborns, size five and size six.

If you are interested in donating, click or tap here. You can also send in mail donations or checks to Saint Bernadette Diaper Bank at 6500 St. Bernadette Ave., Prospect, KY 40059.

To host a diaper drive, click or tap here. To learn more about the diaper need in Louisville, click or tap here.

