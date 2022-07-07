Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville Metro Police officer pleads guilty to theft by deception in work fraud scheme

Jackie Miller plead guilty to one count of theft by deception between $500-$10,000, according...
Jackie Miller plead guilty to one count of theft by deception between $500-$10,000, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police officer has entered a guilty plea in connection to a work fraud scheme back in 2018.

Jackie Miller plead guilty to one count of theft by deception between $500-$10,000, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Miller was one of five officers who were previously charged with theft by deception after working private security jobs while on duty.

According to the commonwealth’s attorney, Miller admitted to organizing and managing other police officers to work off-duty security shifts at BIOTAP Medical while on duty with LMPD between Jan. and Nov. 2018.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Miller said he earned a portion of the proceeds for every shift worked by the officers, and worked a number of shifts himself while being paid by LMPD, documents state.

According to documents, the losses to the police department during the fraud exceeded $500.

In January, officers Dontae Booker, Cortez Ernest, Ashley Spratt and Roniqua Youcum plead guilty to theft by deception.

According to Miller’s attorney, Brian Butler, the guilty plea was part of a diversion program where Miller’s charge will be dismissed and expunged in two years.

Miller also agreed to resign from LMPD and waive any objection to pending termination proceedings, according to a release. He will also surrender his law enforcement license and given 100 hours of community service.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault,...
Driver arraigned after hitting 3 adults, 1 child with vehicle at Downtown Louisville intersection
Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
According to WAVE’s sister station KWCH in Wichita, Kan., Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones,...
Family from Kansas struck in Downtown Louisville identified
Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle around 7 p.m. at the intersection of...
Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash identified

Latest News

Hercy Miller, a UofL basketball walk-on who joined the team earlier in June, is joining...
UofL basketball star Hercy Miller joins 2X Game Changers as youth ambassador
Officers responded to the 7300 block of Southside Drive around just before 5:30 p.m. on reports...
Police: Man killed, another man injured in shooting near Iroquois Park
Officials with the Louisville Fire Department arson unit have arrested a juvenile in connection...
Officials charge juvenile with arson in connection to warehouse fire
Nicholas Bowerman in court
New Albany teen faces murder charge for Fourth of July shooting