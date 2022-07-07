Louisville Metro Police officer pleads guilty to theft by deception in work fraud scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police officer has entered a guilty plea in connection to a work fraud scheme back in 2018.

Jackie Miller plead guilty to one count of theft by deception between $500-$10,000, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Miller was one of five officers who were previously charged with theft by deception after working private security jobs while on duty.

According to the commonwealth’s attorney, Miller admitted to organizing and managing other police officers to work off-duty security shifts at BIOTAP Medical while on duty with LMPD between Jan. and Nov. 2018.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Miller said he earned a portion of the proceeds for every shift worked by the officers, and worked a number of shifts himself while being paid by LMPD, documents state.

According to documents, the losses to the police department during the fraud exceeded $500.

In January, officers Dontae Booker, Cortez Ernest, Ashley Spratt and Roniqua Youcum plead guilty to theft by deception.

According to Miller’s attorney, Brian Butler, the guilty plea was part of a diversion program where Miller’s charge will be dismissed and expunged in two years.

Miller also agreed to resign from LMPD and waive any objection to pending termination proceedings, according to a release. He will also surrender his law enforcement license and given 100 hours of community service.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.