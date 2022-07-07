Man killed in workplace accident near Valley Station; death investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed a death investigation is underway after a man was killed in a workplace accident near Valley Station on Wednesday night.

Officers with LMPD were called to assist the PRP Fire Department around 7 p.m. to perform a trench rescue in the 7200 block of West Orell Road, off of Dixie Highway, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Police said an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene from a workplace accident.

No other details were provided by officials.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.