Man killed in workplace accident near Valley Station; death investigation underway

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed a death investigation is underway after a man was killed in a workplace accident near Valley Station on Wednesday night.

Officers with LMPD were called to assist the PRP Fire Department around 7 p.m. to perform a trench rescue in the 7200 block of West Orell Road, off of Dixie Highway, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Police said an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene from a workplace accident.

No other details were provided by officials.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

