Man sentenced to seven years in federal prison

The suspect brought methamphetamine from Louisville to sell at the Beechwood Public Housing...
The suspect brought methamphetamine from Louisville to sell at the Beechwood Public Housing area in New Albany.(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville methamphetamine trafficker has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine in New Albany.

Anthony Shanklin, 47 of Louisville, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, officers began investigating Shanklin’s drug trafficking activities in 2021. Shanklin trafficked in methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, marijuana and THC edibles. Shanklin brought methamphetamine from Louisville to sell at the Beechwood Public Housing area in New Albany.

Officers found about 120 grams of methamphetamine during the four drug transactions.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Herbert J. Stapleton, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Indianapolis, and New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Albany Police Department investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Chief Judge Tonya Walton Pratt. As part of the sentence, Judge Pratt ordered that Shanklin be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 4 years following his release from federal prison.

