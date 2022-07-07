Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.(LobodaPhoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s army and National Guard have made what they call a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered.

The Defense Department said Thursday that over a half-ton of meth was also found in the July 2 raid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault,...
Driver arraigned after hitting 3 adults, 1 child with vehicle at Downtown Louisville intersection
Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
According to WAVE’s sister station KWCH in Wichita, Kan., Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones,...
Family from Kansas struck in Downtown Louisville identified
Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle around 7 p.m. at the intersection of...
Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash identified

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Jackie Miller plead guilty to one count of theft by deception between $500-$10,000, according...
Louisville Metro Police officer pleads guilty to theft by deception in work fraud scheme
FILE – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard...
Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border
Joseph Flamion, 45, was charged with one count of child molestation, three counts of possession...
Jeffersonville man charged with child molestation after months-long investigation