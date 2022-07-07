Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

More men seeking vasectomies with the future of abortion in doubt

More men are now seeking the surgery as a way to prevent unwanted pregnancies.
More men are now seeking the surgery as a way to prevent unwanted pregnancies.(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade has produced a rise in vasectomies. More men are now seeking the surgery as a way to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

“It certainly appears a little bit more than coincidental,” Dr. Christopher Schrepferman of First Urology said.  “I mentioned it to some of the guys I was doing a vasectomy on today and 2 of the 4 said that was part of their trigger or pressure to go ahead and call and make the appointment.”

Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, a half million men a year in the U.S. were getting vasectomies. The 10 to 15 minute procedure with a three-day recovery has long been established as a reliable way to prevent unwanted pregnancies that could lead to abortions.

Last year at this time, First Urology saw 75 vasectomy appointments over a 2 week period. This year, coinciding with the Supreme Court decision, they saw that number jump during the same period to 189, a 152% increase.

”I think that most men,” Schrepferman said. “If you ask them individually would be pleased that their wives don’t have to face that decision perhaps. Because even if they would prefer having a choice, it’s not always a simple process for them.”

Since the Supreme Court decision was handed down, the most common age group of men seeking vasectomies at First Urology is 35 to 45 or  45% of cases. That’s followed by ages 25 to 35 or 40% of cases.

”Generally it’s been a positive for them,” Schrepferman said. “They’re taking more proactive steps to handle the situation with their spouse.”

Schrepferman said vasectomies do not come with a guarantee. He said one out of 1500-2000 cases results in unplanned pregnancies.

Schrepferman, a vasectomy reversal specialist said reversals are also not 100 percent successful.

“They’re getting better but they’re not a hundred percent,” he said. “When I counsel patients about vasectomies, I ask them to consider that a permanent decision.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault,...
Driver arraigned after hitting 3 adults, 1 child with vehicle at Downtown Louisville intersection
Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
According to WAVE’s sister station KWCH in Wichita, Kan., Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones,...
Family from Kansas struck in Downtown Louisville identified
Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle around 7 p.m. at the intersection of...
Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash identified

Latest News

Nicholas Bowerman in court
New Albany teen faces murder charge for Fourth of July shooting
Coaches in attendance said it allows them to focus on the success and well-being of student...
JCPS coaches gather for district’s first ‘Coaches’ Clinic’
Metro Public Works surprised residents in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood that 30-year-old trees...
Watching Out for You: Some Phoenix Hill residents upset by city tree removal
Nicholas Bowerman was arrested for the shooting of Desijuan Berry on the Fourth of July in New...
New Albany teen faces murder charge for Fourth of July shooting